Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #8 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00, 18 May 2021)

Hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued for the eighth day, again resulting in casualties. In the last 24 hours, in the context of hostilities in Gaza, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) verified that 13 Palestinians, including two children and one woman, were killed. 1 Out of these, at least three are civilians.

Hostilities have also resulted in additional displacement of Palestinians, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 72,000, including 47, 000 seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza. Another 25,000 displaced people are staying with host families.

The Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing point in Gaza was temporarily opened today for the entry of critical humanitarian supplied, for the first time since the beginning of hostilities.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces continued across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem. Two Palestinians were killed and 91 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces.