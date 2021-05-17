Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #7 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00, 17 May 2021)

Hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued for the seventh day, again resulting in casualties. In the last 24 hours, in the context of hostilities in Gaza, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) verified that 19 Palestinians, including seven children and three women, were killed1 . Out of these, at least 10 are civilians.

Hostilities have also resulted in additional displacement of Palestinians, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 58,000, including 42,000 seeking protection in 50 UNRWA schools across Gaza.

Clashes continued across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem. Two Palestinians were killed and 440 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces.

In Israel, ten people have been killed to date, and hundreds have been injured, based on official data.