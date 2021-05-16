Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #6 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00, 16 May 2021)

Hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued, resulting in mounting casualties. Between 10 May and 12:00 on 16 May, 174 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and 1,221 injured, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza.

Hostilities have also resulted in significant additional displacement of Palestinians, with over 38,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking protection in 48 UNRWA schools across Gaza. Over 2,500 people have been made homeless due to the destruction of their homes.

Widespread demonstrations continued across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem. Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, and one boy died from injuries sustained four days previously. 537 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces.

In Israel, ten people have died so far and hundreds have been injured, based on official data.