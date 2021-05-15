Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #5 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00, 15 May 2021)

Hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued, resulting in further casualties. Between 10 May and 12:00 on 15 May, 139 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and 1,038 were injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Hostilities have also resulted in significant additional displacement of Palestinians, with over 17,000 displaced persons in 41 UNRWA schools across Gaza.

There was a significant escalation in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, with 10 Palestinians killed and over 1,650 injured as a result of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

The death toll in Israel has risen to 10, (one after the end of the reporting period, with hundreds injured, based on official data. Widespread civil disturbances have also continued in Israel.