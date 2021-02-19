oPt

Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #4 Humsa - Al Bqai’a, as of 19 February 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Although no further demolitions or confiscations have occurred in Humsa - Al Bqai’a since the last update on 16 February, the community remains largely unprotected and the response limited. Due to the heavy military presence and fear of further confiscation/interception, partners continue to deliver residential and animal shelter, fodder and WASH structures outside of the community itself, which is not always being accessed

  • The community’s vulnerability was compounded by the severe winter conditions this week. While unsuitable for long-term use, the emergency shelters and winterization items that partners succeeded in delivering have, so far, provided some protection for the community and their livestock.

  • Since the start of 2021, the Israeli authorities have demolished, seized or forced people to demolish at least 199 Palestinian-owned structures, including 77 donor-funded, displacing 285 people, including some 150 children. This represents an over 200 per cent increase in structures targeted, and an over 500 per cent increase in donor-funded structures targeted, compared to the equivalent period in 2020.

  • Concerns remain over the imminent risk of forcible transfer facing affected families

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content