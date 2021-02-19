Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #4 Humsa - Al Bqai’a, as of 19 February 2021

Highlights

Although no further demolitions or confiscations have occurred in Humsa - Al Bqai’a since the last update on 16 February, the community remains largely unprotected and the response limited. Due to the heavy military presence and fear of further confiscation/interception, partners continue to deliver residential and animal shelter, fodder and WASH structures outside of the community itself, which is not always being accessed

The community’s vulnerability was compounded by the severe winter conditions this week. While unsuitable for long-term use, the emergency shelters and winterization items that partners succeeded in delivering have, so far, provided some protection for the community and their livestock.

Since the start of 2021, the Israeli authorities have demolished, seized or forced people to demolish at least 199 Palestinian-owned structures, including 77 donor-funded, displacing 285 people, including some 150 children. This represents an over 200 per cent increase in structures targeted, and an over 500 per cent increase in donor-funded structures targeted, compared to the equivalent period in 2020.