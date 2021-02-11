Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #2 Humsa - Al Bqai’a, as of 9 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 8 February, the Israeli Civil Administration, accompanied by the‚ÄØmilitary, returned to the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa - Al Bqai'a in the Jordan Valley and confiscated or demolished another 16 residential and animal structures. Thirteen were donor-funded and had been provided as a humanitarian response to two incidents on 1 and 3 February, in which 46 structures were demolished or confiscated.

• Nine households in this part of the community, comprising 60 people, including 35 children, were again displaced and are at heightened risk of forcible transfer. Their vulnerability is compounded by winter and by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• During the 8 February incident, the Civil Administration informed the community that any new structure rebuilt or donated would be demolished or confiscated. Residents were ordered again to move to a relocation site near the village of Ein Shibli ("Proposed relocation site" on the map), 15 kilometres away by road.

• Despite indications that they would restrain their longstanding policy of demolishing inhabited Palestinian homes during the pandemic, since the start of 2021, the Israeli authorities have demolished, seized or forced people to demolish at least 178 Palestinian- owned structures, displacing over 259 people, including some 140 children.

For more on the general and legal background, please see Flash Update #1.