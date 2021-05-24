Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #12 - Escalation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel (as of 12:00 21 May – 12:00 23 May)

• No armed hostilities have been reported since 02:00 21 May, when a ceasefire entered into effect between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, bringing to an end the hostilities that began on 10 May.

• Routine life is being restored throughout Gaza. Some of the main roads have been made passable, and the authorities are fixing damaged electrical lines, water and wastewater networks.

• The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that five male bodies were evacuated from under the rubble in Khan Younis in the past 48 hours, but their status has not been verified, yet.

• During the reporting period, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces continued across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in 413 Palestinian injuries, including three children.

• Today, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the oPt, Lynn Hastings, announced the release of almost US$18 million from the oPt Humanitarian Fund. The Emergency Relief Coordinator in New York has allocated an additional $4 million to restore people’s access to basic services in Gaza. A consolidated inter-agency response plan, which will include a financial appeal, will be released in the coming days.

Key Asks:

• All sides must maintain the ceasefire.

• Israeli and Palestinian authorities must facilitate unimpeded access for humanitarian relief.

• Israeli and Palestinian authorities must launch investigations, in line with international standards, into alleged violations of international humanitarian law committed during the conduct of hostilities.

• Donors are called on to increase their funding for humanitarian interventions.