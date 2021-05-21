oPt
Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #11 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00 20 May - 12:00 21 May)
At 02:00 this morning (21 May), a ceasefire entered into effect between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, bringing to an end the hostilities that began on 10 May. As of the time of writing, the ceasefire appears to be holding.
Some semblance of normality is beginning to return to Gaza, with roads being cleared of rubble and teams working to repair damaged electricity and water lines. The majority of those who sought protection in UNRWA schools and with host families are returning home.
In the last 24 hours, in the context of hostilities in Gaza, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) verified an additional 12 Palestinians fatalities, including at least one civilian, a child. Nine of these were armed group operatives killed earlier in the hostilities, whose bodies were recovered yesterday. Another 150 injuries were recorded.
In the past 24 hours, 11 Palestinians were injured in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, bringing the total number of injuries since 10 May to 6,381.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
