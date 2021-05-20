Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #10 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00 19 May – 12:00 20 May)

Hostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued for the eleventh day. In the last 24 hours, in the context of hostilities in Gaza, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) verified that eleven Palestinians were killed, including at least seven civilians, two of whom were girls. 1 Another 190 people were injured.

Hostilities have also resulted in additional displacement of Palestinians, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to about 91,000, including 66,000 seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza and over 25,000 staying with host families.

Two Palestinians were killed and 61 were injured in the West Bank.