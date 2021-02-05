Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #1 Humsa - Al Bqai’a, as of 5 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• During two major incidents in recent days, Israeli forces demolished or confiscated 46 structuresin the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa - Al Bqai’a in the Jordan Valley, leaving 60 people, including 35 children, displaced and at risk of forcible transfer. Many of the affected structures were donor-funded and had been provided as a response to previous mass demolitions/confiscations.

• Following the most recent incident on 3 February, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and some humanitarian organisations were able to deliver emergency humanitarian assistance (including tents) to the displaced families. Some of which have been confiscated by the Israeli authorities.

• The community, including infants, is currently living in tents which a humanitarian agency managed to provide for them in the early afternoon of 4 February. Their vulnerability is compounded by inclement winter conditions and by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Assessments of outstanding needs are ongoing, although the area has been declared closed by the Israeli military. UN officials joined the EU in a visit to the community on 4 February.