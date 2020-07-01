Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): COVID-19 Emergency Situation Report 12 (17 - 39 June 2020)

Highlights

The total number of people with COVID-19 quadrupled during the reporting period, with the epicenter in the Hebron governorate.

Six more people died in the West Bank and 11 are in serious or critical conditions

Revised Inter-Agency Response Plan for COVID-19 crisis is 66 per cent funded.

Situation Overview

The total number of Palestinians in the oPt who have contracted COVID-19 quadrupled over the course of the reporting period, from 690 on 16 June to 2,765 as of 30 June, one of the highest rates of increase reported worldwide during this period. Six people died, bringing to eleven the cumulative number of fatalities. Over three quarters of the confirmed cases (2,129) are active, including at least 11 in serious or critical condition, and the rest with light or mild symptoms; less than one quarter (625) have recovered.

All the people detected during the reporting period as having the virus (2,075) were in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), which now accounts for over 97 per cent of all confirmed cases in oPt, with the remaining 72 cases (14 of them active) in the Gaza Strip. The epicentre of the recent outbreak is the Hebron governorate, where some 78 per cent of the new cases and five of the fatalities were recorded, followed by the Bethlehem, Nablus and Jerusalem governorates.

The surge in contagion in the West Bank is attributed to the relaxation of restrictions and lack of compliance with public health regulations on the part of the population in previous weeks. In response, the Palestinian Authority (PA) re-imposed severe movement restrictions on the most affected areas and adopted a series of additional measures aimed at containing the pandemic.

In the Gaza Strip, no new cases have been detected during the reporting period and the number of people held in quarantine centers has further declined, as the Rafah Crossing with Egypt remained closed by the Egyptian authorities and very few have entered Gaza from Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) and the humanitarian community continue to address critical gaps in laboratory supplies and other medical equipment, including life-saving ventilators and essential Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment.

While the Interagency Response Plan covered interventions until the end of June it is considered an addendum to the oPt Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and as needed the interventions will continue through the end of 2020. The humanitarian community are actively monitoring the evolution of the pandemic and, if required, an updated Response Plan and appeal will be issued. COVID-19 humanitarian needs beyond the end of the year will be mainstreamed into the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021.

The impact of the economic slowdown, due to the pandemic and related measures, has been exacerbated by the PA’s decision to stop accepting clearance revenues that Israel collects on its behalf, resulting in the non-payment of May salaries to most public employees. This decision was adopted in response to Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

The deterioration in socio-economic conditions is reflected in the findings of a public opinion poll carried out between 17 and 20 June on a representative sample of Palestinians in the oPt: over two-thirds reported that their income has declined and 55 per cent that they had stopped working or were unemployed. Additionally, 29 per cent reported that the closure and lockdown measures have caused “domestic problem within their families”. On a positive note, 82 per cent of the respondents said they are satisfied with the performance of the MoH regarding the COVID-19 crisis, and 72 per cent said they trust that the Palestinian authorities “have been working for the interest of the people”.

West Bank

In response to the new outbreak, the entire Hebron governorate has been under lockdown from 28 June until 5 July (some localities, including Hebron city, have been shut down earlier); a similar measure was imposed on 29 June in the Bethlehem governorate for 48 hours. Only essential movements in and out, as well as within, these governorates, are allowed, while all shops have been closed, with the exception of supermarkets, bakeries and pharmacies. A 36-hour closure was also imposed on Ya’abad and Yammoun towns in the Jenin governorate and on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus. PA checkpoints have been deployed at entrance of these and other localities to enforce the access restrictions.

Other measures adopted by the PA, as of 28 June, include a full prohibition on public gatherings across the West Bank, including weddings, wake houses and graduation parties, and a re-activation of the local emergency committees, to ensure compliance with precautionary regulations. Penalties will reportedly be imposed on all those who do not abide by the restrictions and the safety instructions issued by the MoH. Additionally, the PA has called on the Palestinian citizens of Israel to refrain from visiting the occupied West Bank for one week.

The PA’s ability to enforce these movement restrictions and measures has been severely undermined by its decision to halt its security coordination with the Israeli authorities, as mentioned above, which limits the mobility of the PA security forces through Areas B and C of the West Bank.

In Hebron, a newly operating hospital in Dura town has been designated exclusively for the treatment of people with COVID-19, while in Bethlehem city, the National Center for Rehabilitation has been reactivated to treat people with the virus.

Confirmed cases with light or mild symptoms have been increasingly referred to home isolation, rather than to isolation centres, while those entering the West Bank are being sent to a 14-day mandatory quarantine at home; however, enforcement of these regulations on those returning from Israel (mostly workers) remains limited, due to the long and porous boundary between the two areas.

The Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan was opened multiple times throughout the reporting period, allowing the crossing into the West Bank of 1,969 Palestinian, of whom some 1,200 entered on 28 June, following coordination between the Palestinian and Jordanian authorities. Incoming passengers have been tested for COVID-19 in a facility near Jericho city, where they had to stay until their test results are ready.

Over 150 of the new infections and one of the deaths (a 19-year-old woman with underlying health conditions) were recorded in East Jerusalem, where cases requiring treatment continue to be managed by the East Jerusalem Hospital Network (EJHN) and Israeli hospitals. Access to the East Jerusalem hospitals from the rest of the oPt has remained severely restricted since early March, with only emergency cases and cancer patients granted permits. This has undermined the EJHN capacity and financial situation. The Health Cluster is still appealing to partners and the donor community to scale up support, so that the EJHN can continue to provide the specialized services unavailable elsewhere in the oPt.

Israel’s occupation-related policies and practices also continued in the reporting period. Citing the lack of building permits, the Israeli authorities demolished or seized 19 Palestinian-owned structures in Area C and East Jerusalem, displacing 30 and affecting over 80 others. Of continuing concern is settler violence, with physical attacks on Palestinian farmers and vandalism against Palestinian vehicles and olive trees, continuing during the reporting period.

Gaza Strip

In Gaza, the number of people in quarantine has further declined: as of 29 June, 252 people were being held in two quarantine facilities and three hospitals, down from 357 people in seven centres in mid-June. No major gaps in humanitarian assistance at these facilities have been reported.

The Rafah crossing with Egypt, which has been closed in both directions since 15 May, is expected to reopen sometime during the first two weeks of July for incoming passengers. The local authorities have prepared seven quarantine facilities, with a capacity for approximately 1,550, to accommodate these people, with the support of humanitarian agencies.

The local authorities have also indicated the mandatory quarantine policy of 21 days for people entering Gaza via Israel and Egypt will be maintained through the end of 2020. Expected humanitarian needs and required resources at the quarantine facilities in the next three months (July-September) are being assessed by humanitarian partners.

Since early June, the local authorities have been allowing Gaza-based foreign aid workers, identified as critical for the COVID-19 response, to return to Gaza on a case-by-case basis, provided that they adhere to strict safety regulations, including the mandatory 21-day home quarantine.

Access in and out of Gaza via the Erez crossing, already limited by the blockade and the pandemic, has been compounded since 21 May by the decision of the PA to suspend coordination with the Israeli authorities. The PA is no longer coordinating the exit of permit holders through Erez crossing, or receiving additional applications for exit permits, particularly affecting those seeking essential health care unavailable in the Gaza Strip. The exit of a limited number of emergency cases has been allowed on an ad hoc basis, with the support of NGOs and international agencies.

The movement of goods from Israel and Egypt continued as previously, including the entry of restricted (“dual use”) items via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Inter-Agency Response Plan

The COVID-19 Inter-Agency Response Plan for the oPt, which requested $42.4 million to support an immediate response to the COVID-19 crisis and the efforts led by the Government of Palestine, has covered interventions through the end of June. However, most interventions are expected to continue during the rest of 2020, as needed.

As of 30 June, a total of $27.9 million, or 66 per cent of the amount requested has been raised. Including resources outside the Response Plan, $46 million have been mobilized in support of COVID-19 related response activities in oPt.

The largest contributions recorded during the reporting period were provided by the European Union humanitarian agency (ECHO), in support of WASH cluster activities ($659,400); the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) in support of Food Security cluster activities ($650,000); and the Qatar Fund for Development, in support of Health Cluster activities ($562,455). The Health Cluster has also received generous contributions from the UN’s Central Emergency Fund ($180,000) and Population Fund ($168,000). Local and international NGOs managed to obtain nearly $179,000 from various additional sources.