Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): COVID-19 Emergency Situation Report 9 (12 – 18 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

18 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths recorded since 20 April.

New movement restrictions to be imposed for the Eid al Fitr holiday.

Revised Inter-Agency Response Plan for COVID-19 crisis is 54 per cent funded.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 19 May, 567 Palestinians in total are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the oPt, with a total of 20 new cases recorded during the reporting period. These include 179 in East Jerusalem,1 a total of 368 in the remainder of the West Bank, and just in the Gaza Strip. The number of active cases is 99, with 464 cases recovered and four deaths since the start of the epidemic. No deaths have been recorded since 20 April.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH), since the onset of the pandemic, 43,343 laboratory samples have been tested. Some 18,298 Palestinians are in quarantine at home, or in designated facilities for monitoring purposes. The cumulative number of Palestinians in quarantine since the onset is 68,348. The Ministry of Health (MoH) and the humanitarian community continues to address critical gaps in supplies, including testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and essential Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment.

The State of Emergency across the oPt, originally declared on 5 March, is extended until early June. On 16 May, Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh, declared that while all shops can still open only between 10:00 to 19:00, they will now also be allowed to open every day. However, for the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday, 22 to 25 May, all movement will be banned between, and within, governorates, and all public and private facilities will close, except for pharmacies and bakeries. On 26 May, there will be a review of the situation, with the aim of restoring life to normal.

In both the West Bank and, particularly, the Gaza Strip, a decline in public observance of regulations is being reported, and WHO continues to encourage people to adhere to the recommended measures, including physical distancing and personal hygiene measures.