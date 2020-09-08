Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): COVID-19 Emergency Situation Report 17 (29 August – 8 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose by over 33 per cent and exceeds 11,000; 57 more people died.

1,100 more cases of community transmission, and another six fatalities, reported in Gaza.

The lockdown in Gaza is slightly eased and a night-time curfew is expected in many East Jerusalem neighbourhoods.

The Inter-Agency Response Plan for the oPt is 45 per cent funded.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of Palestinians in the oPt who contracted COVID-19 and are currently active increased by over 33 per cent during the reporting period from 8,313 to 11,077. The cumulative number of cases since the start of the crisis reached 35,518 (as of 16:00, 8 September). Fifty-seven more people died during the reporting period, bringing to 215 the cumulative number of fatalities. Thirty-two patients are in intensive care units (ICU), with five requiring mechanical ventilation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH), as of 3 September, 301,836 laboratory samples have been tested for COVID-19. Over 220,000 Palestinians have entered home, or facility-based quarantine, to monitor their symptoms and ensure early detection.

Over 1,100 of the 8,132 additional cases detected during the reporting period were in the Gaza Strip, where community transmission has surged since 24 August. In the West Bank, Hebron accounts for most of the active cases, with Qalqilya identified as a new hotspot. The rate of infection also remains high in East Jerusalem.

In Gaza, where approximately 600,000 pupils started the academic year on 8 August, all schools are now closed again until further notice. In the West Bank, there has been a staggered re-opening of the school year, beginning on 6 September.