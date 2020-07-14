Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): COVID-19 Emergency Situation Report 13 (1 - 14 July 2020)

Highlights

The number of people with COVID-19 in the West Bank continues to surge, with the epicenter Hebron accounting for over 70 per cent of all active cases.

30 more people died in the West Bank which has been placed under a complete lockdown.

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gaza, which now records only eight active cases.

Situation Overview

The total number of Palestinians in the oPt who have contracted COVID-19 more than doubled over the course of the reporting period, from 2,765 on 30 June to 7,734 (as of 16:00 hrs 14 July). Thirty-six (36) more people have died, bringing to 47 the cumulative number of fatalities to date. Over eighty per cent of the confirmed cases are active, (6,429) people. These include 16 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), with six patients requiring mechanical ventilation (as of 13 July). A total of 81 health workers are among the people confirmed with COVID-19.

All the nearly 5,000 additional cases detected during the reporting period were in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), which now accounts for over 99 per cent of all confirmed cases in the oPt: no new cases have been detected in the Gaza Strip since 11 June. The alarming surge in contagion in the West Bank is attributed to social gatherings, particularly wedding celebrations. In response, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has re-imposed a comprehensive lockdown across the West Bank (details below).

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH), since the onset of the pandemic, almost 140,000 laboratory samples have been tested for COVID-19. Some 30,000 Palestinians are in home, or facility-based quarantine, in order to monitor their symptoms and ensure early detection. The cumulative number of Palestinians in quarantine since the onset is over 140,000. (All data as of 13 July).

Global shortages of medical equipment and the disruption of coordination between the PA and Israel, in response to Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank, have significantly disrupted the procurement of key medical equipment. The MoH is scaling up its testing capacity and is currently conducting up to 5,000 COVID-19 PCR tests daily. According to the MoH, up to 150,000 tests per month will be required until the end of 2020. Despite the substantive amounts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) already delivered, shortages persist. The MoH estimates that at least two million gloves and up to 750,000 surgical masks will be needed every month until the end of 2020.

While the Interagency Response Plan covered interventions until the end of June 2020, it is considered an addendum to the current oPt Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the plan’s interventions will continue through the end of 2020, as needed. The humanitarian community is actively monitoring the evolution of the pandemic and, if required, an updated Response Plan and appeal will be issued. COVID-19 humanitarian needs beyond the end of the year will be mainstreamed into the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021.

West Bank

The epicenter of the outbreak continues to be the Hebron Governorate, which accounts for almost 5,000 of the total cases, followed by East Jerusalem (862) and Bethlehem (433). The governorates of Salfit, Qalqiliya, Tubas, Tulkarm and Jenin continue to record low numbers of people with COVID-19.

After weeks of enforcing local shutdowns in selected localities, on 3 July, the PA instituted a five-day lockdown across the entire West Bank, subsequently extended for another five days. This entailed the shutting down of all non-essential businesses and institutions, except for supermarkets, pharmacies, and bakeries. Restaurants were permitted to do deliveries only, and banks and factories remained open, subject to safety measures.

On 12 July, the PA extended the complete lockdown until 16 July in the Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Nablus governorates. Movement between all governorates is prohibited until 27 July, with a nighttime curfew imposed from 20:00 to 06:00 and a weekend curfew from Thursday 20:00 to Sunday 06:00, except for the above permitted services. Public transportation is permitted within governorates, but remains suspended between governorates. All wedding celebrations, mourning houses, and public gathering are prohibited, with fines issued for breaches of safety measures regarding social distancing and the wearing of masks. However, on 13 July, the PA announced that it would ease some of these restrictions, following protests by business owners, allowing small businesses to reopen, subject to restrictions, and commercial movement between governorates.

An overall increase in public compliance with the lockdown and safety requirements is being noted, although it remains inadequate. In the Hebron governorate, for example, only an estimated 50-60 per cent of people are wearing facemasks in public. Confrontations between shop owners and PA forces regarding the enforcement of restrictions have been recorded in Hebron city.

The PA’s enforcement capacity has been severely undermined by its decision to halt its security coordination with the Israeli authorities, which came in response to Israeli government threats to annex parts of the West Bank. The halt in coordination limits the mobility of the PA security forces through Areas B and C of the West Bank, with reports of a lack of PA enforcement in rural villages and in the Israeli-controlled area of Hebron city (H2), where COVID-19 restrictions have been largely ignored by the public.

In light of the increasing number of cases in East Jerusalem, the East Jerusalem Hospital Network (EJHN) issued a statement on 7 July, declaring its readiness to deal with the upsurge and its commitment to treat patients. The Health Cluster is still appealing to partners and the donor community to scale up support, so that the EJHN can continue to provide the specialized services unavailable elsewhere in the oPt.

People who were exposed to confirmed cases, and were either not tested, or tested negative, are sent to home quarantine, as are Palestinian who enter the West Bank from Jordan or Israel. At present there are no institutional quarantine centres operational. Most confirmed cases with light or mild symptoms are referred to home isolation too. This policy is driven by reports of damage and vandalism inflicted on quarantine and isolation centres during the initial outbreak (March-April), as well as the stigma associated by some people to the stay in such centres. However, due to the upsurge and the problems of overcrowding in some localities, especially in refugee camps, institutional isolation is being gradually re-introduced. Currently there are four isolation centres that are operational in the West Bank (in Ramallah, Jericho, Tubas and Nablus cities), while additional centres are ready to be operated in various governorates. Confirmed cases with severe symptoms are referred to a designated hospital/treatment centre, with at least 11 facilities currently operational.

Between 1 and 13 July, 1,976 Palestinians entered the West Bank from Jordan via the Allenby crossing. Upon their arrival, passengers are tested for COVID-19 near Jericho city and, unlike during the previous reporting period, they are released and sent to home-quarantine, and the results communicated by phone.

The PA has called on Palestinian citizens of Israel to refrain from visiting the West Bank, and on Palestinian labourers working in Israel not to commute daily and to cease working in settlements. On 28 June, the Israeli authorities published new instructions, whereby Palestinian workers holding valid permits are authorized to work in Israel for a period of three weeks, with employers required to provide them with health insurance and adequate lodging.

Israel’s occupation-related policies and practices also continued during the reporting period. Citing the lack of building permits, the Israeli authorities demolished or seized 26 Palestinian-owned structures in Area C and East Jerusalem, displacing 13 and affecting over 100 others. Of continuing concern is settler violence, with physical attacks on Palestinian farmers and vandalism against Palestinian vehicles and olive trees, continuing during the reporting period.

Gaza Strip

In the Gaza Strip, no new cases were detected during the reporting period. The number of active cases is eight, with 63 recovered and one fatality. A total of 13,202 samples have been tested. Some 338 people are in six quarantine centres currently operational, which include health facilities, hotels and other designated buildings. As of 13 July, the European Hospital is temporarily being used for quarantine purposes, and remains the designated hospital for treatment of positive COVID-19 cases in the event of a community outbreak.

In contrast to the West Bank, COVID-19 restrictions in Gaza have significantly eased during the reporting period, with the local authorities permitting the reopening of all weekly public markets. Most public places, including wedding halls, coffee shops, restaurants, markets, and playgrounds have gradually re-opened in recent weeks. With the lifting of restrictions, minimal adherence to health and safety regulations, including the wearing of masks and social distancing) is being observed in shops, restaurants and public places.

The local authorities have indicated that the mandatory quarantine policy of 21 days for people entering Gaza via Israel and Egypt will be maintained through the end of 2020. Access out of Gaza via the Erez crossing, already limited by the blockade and the pandemic, has been compounded since 21 May by the decision of the PA to suspend coordination with the Israeli authorities. The exit of a limited number of emergency medical cases has been allowed on an ad hoc basis, with the support of NGOs and international agencies. Approximately 70-80 people continue to cross into Gaza through Erez on a weekly basis.

There is still no indication regarding a date for the re-opening, for incoming passengers, of the Rafah Crossing with Egypt, which has been closed in both directions since 15 May. With the support of humanitarian agencies, local authorities have prepared seven quarantine facilities, with a capacity for approximately 1,550, to accommodate new arrivals into Gaza.

The movement of goods from Israel and Egypt continued as previously, including the entry of restricted (“dual use”) items via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom Crossing.