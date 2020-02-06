Occupied Palestinian Territory: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - Situation Report №1 (Data as reported as of 04 February 2020*)

HIGHLIGHTS

No confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV were registered in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) as reported by the Ministry of Health;

Five confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV were reported in the Eastern Mediterranean region – all in the United Arab Emirates;

WHO is receiving information about cases from a number of countries. As additional details become known, WHO requests countries to share information in a timely manner as specified in the guidance on Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

WHO has developed a dashboard for Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with the number of confirmed cases globally: http://arcg.is/1rryij

Due to the high demand for timely and trustworthy information about 2019-nCoV WHO technical risk communication and social media teams have been working closely to track and respond to myths and rumours; and