06 Feb 2020

Occupied Palestinian Territory: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - Situation Report №1 (Data as reported as of 04 February 2020*)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (705.23 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • No confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV were registered in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) as reported by the Ministry of Health;

  • Five confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV were reported in the Eastern Mediterranean region – all in the United Arab Emirates;

  • WHO is receiving information about cases from a number of countries. As additional details become known, WHO requests countries to share information in a timely manner as specified in the guidance on Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

  • WHO has developed a dashboard for Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with the number of confirmed cases globally: http://arcg.is/1rryij

  • Due to the high demand for timely and trustworthy information about 2019-nCoV WHO technical risk communication and social media teams have been working closely to track and respond to myths and rumours; and

  • WHO office in the oPt continues to support the Ministry of Health in strengthening its capacity to detect, verify, prevent and manage 2019-nCoV cases.

