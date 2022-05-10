Occupied Palestinian territory: Humanitarian-development peace nexus for health profile, February 2021

1. Introduction

THE HUMANITARIAN-DEVELOPMENT-PEACE NEXUS (HDPNX), as part of the New Way of Working, is a framework for coherent, joined-up planning and implementation of shared priorities between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors in emergency settings. In any crisis-affected setting, the dynamic and non-linear nature of emergencies can mean different stages of the nexus process may be ongoing, leading to varying presence and levels of activity of humanitarian and/or development actors. Therefore, the HDPNx approach should be initiated from the earliest phases of the emergency and should remain in operation until a humanitarian response plan is no longer in place. To advance the HDPNx in a given country, a shared, foundational understanding of the current progress must be established. However, finding such a resource can be challenging, perpetuating poor understanding, planning and operationalization. To address this need througha health lens, the HDPNx for health profiles aim to provide an overview of health-related nexus efforts and of opportunities for advancing humanitarian and development collaboration and health as a bridge to peace in countries affected by protracted emergencies in the Eastern Mediterranean Region of WHO.

Although there is consensus as to the value of the HDPNx approach, the question of how to operationalize it remains. As HDPNx operationalization is at a nascent stage, many cross-cutting humanitarian, development and peacebuilding activities have not been formally labelled or conceptualized as “HDPNx,” although the collaborations between the three groups of actors exist. Conceptual criteria were therefore needed in order to evaluate whether or not an activity should be considered “HDPNx” work. In this profile, HDPNx or nexus-style activities are defined as the following: “Any health-related activity where at least two of the three groups of actors (humanitarian, development and peace), work together with the aim of fulfilling at least two of the following: providing immediate lifesaving and life-supporting assistance; strengthening or rebuilding national systems, institutions and capacities; strengthening emergency management capacities; and addressing the drivers of emergencies.” The development of the Health-developmentpeace nexus for health profile: occupied Palestinian territory is a joint initiative by WHO Office in the oPt and the Health Systems in Emergencies Lab in the Department of Universal Health Coverage/Health Systems, in collaboration with the Department of Health Emergencies and Department of Healthier Populations, at WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as relevant programmes at WHO headquarters.