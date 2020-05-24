occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin April 2020

1 April- 30 April

HEALTH SECTOR

Epidemiological analysis:

• As of 30 April, there were 507 cumulative cases confirmed, with a case fatality rate of 0.8

• A total 31 500 tests have been conducted, of which 4 615 were conducted in the Gaza Strip

• 1 750 of people are currently under MoH quarantine in Gaza.

The Health Cluster partners have delivered:

• Approximately 65 000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits (including all necessary items) to help protect health workers

• 7 553 tests have been conducted but the need to scaleup testing is critical

• The Cluster plans to deliver 28 complete ventilator sets and 15 oxygen concentrators.

Challenges:

• The local and global market delays, in addition to fluctuating prices is delaying the response

• PMRS has not been able to reach some of the most vulnerable communities in Qalqilya for over 4 weeks, affecting almost 500 people

• WHO’s support in establishing a centralised ambulance dispatch centre, has been delayed due to the restrictions of essential supplies by Israeli authorities.

• Vulnerable groups, including pregnant and lactating women, are less likely to go for their routine appointments out of fear of contamination. The need to continue to reinforce physical distancing measures, especially in light of easing the travel restrictions, and during the holy month of Ramadhan, remains a challenge.