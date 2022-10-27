occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1 July - 30 September 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS
-
In the third quarter there were a total of 1,580 people treated for conflict-related injuries in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
-
Partners supported the capacity building of 2,270 health workers on various health issues.
-
Close to 19,000 people in Area C benefitted from mobile clinic services.
-
A total of 22,250 patients benefited from limb reconstruction, elective surgery, and rehabilitation services.
-
Around 170,000 people benefited from mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.
-
Medical supplies enough to cover 192,250 people with various medical needs were provided by partners.
-
Close to 60,000 patients suffering from chronic diseases received treatment and consultations.
-
The Health Cluster hosted its first partners exhibition in Gaza and Ramallah showcasing partner activities an event attended by around 500 people
-
During the reporting period, 150 participants from Health Cluster partners met to discuss the 2023 humanitarian health needs and response activities.