occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1 July - 30 September 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

In the third quarter there were a total of 1,580 people treated for conflict-related injuries in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Partners supported the capacity building of 2,270 health workers on various health issues.

Close to 19,000 people in Area C benefitted from mobile clinic services.

A total of 22,250 patients benefited from limb reconstruction, elective surgery, and rehabilitation services.

Around 170,000 people benefited from mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.

Medical supplies enough to cover 192,250 people with various medical needs were provided by partners.

Close to 60,000 patients suffering from chronic diseases received treatment and consultations.

The Health Cluster hosted its first partners exhibition in Gaza and Ramallah showcasing partner activities an event attended by around 500 people