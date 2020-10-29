oPt
occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1 July - 30 September 2020)
Highlights
• The COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause disruptions in the delivery of other essential healthcare services across oPt with about 80% full functionality among healthcare facilities.
• Resource mobilization for COVID-19 is affecting funding for HRP activities which are only 30% funded.
• There has been increased demand for telemedicine and online trainings for healthcare workers.
• The COVID-19 response is plagued by shortages of critical requirements for testing and case management.
• Due to border closures and other restrictions, partners are experiencing delays in delivery of international orders.
• Barriers to accessing healthcare services continue to negatively impact patients especially those in the Gaza Strip.
• The COVID-19 outbreak is adding to the mental strain of many Palestinians as the disease and public health measures take their toll.
• In August 2020, partners participated in the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) workshops as part of the Humanitarian Program Cycle