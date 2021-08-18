oPt

occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-April-2021 to 30-June-2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The May escalation had a massive impact on the humanitarian health of people in Gaza and the West Bank.

  • There were a total of 260 fatalities and 13,170 injured as a result of the escalation in oPt.

  • The COVID-19 response was disrupted by the insecurity which is reflected in the reduced amount of diagnosis.

  • Many health facilities especially in Gaza were forced to close due to insecurity or damage preventing access to essential services such as primary health care, SRH, etc.

  • The mental health well-being of the populations including frontline workers in Gaza and the West Bank was significantly threatened by the conflict which added to the mental strain already experienced by the population.

  • In June efforts were strengthened to increase COVID-19 vaccinations across oPt with the introduction of more vaccination points and opening up vaccination to anyone who is eligible.

