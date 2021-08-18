occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-April-2021 to 30-June-2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The May escalation had a massive impact on the humanitarian health of people in Gaza and the West Bank.

There were a total of 260 fatalities and 13,170 injured as a result of the escalation in oPt.

The COVID-19 response was disrupted by the insecurity which is reflected in the reduced amount of diagnosis.

Many health facilities especially in Gaza were forced to close due to insecurity or damage preventing access to essential services such as primary health care, SRH, etc.

The mental health well-being of the populations including frontline workers in Gaza and the West Bank was significantly threatened by the conflict which added to the mental strain already experienced by the population.