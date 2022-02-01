oPt
occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-October-2021 to 31-December-2021)
HIGHLIGHTS
• COVID-19 response activities continued in the fourth quarter focusing on supporting MoH with diagnostics, case management, IPC and vaccination.
• Partners supported community engagement efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccination and fight misinformation.
• The trauma and emergency partners continued to focus on response preparedness across oPt.
• Challenges facing vulnerable people with disability remained a concern in the fourth quarter.
• Continued support to essential health services such as primary health care including those provided via mobile clinics, sexual and reproductive health, mother and child health.
• The double burden of undernutrition and overnutrition continues to be of concern.
• Partners continued to monitor health access challenges related to permit issuance and attacks on healthcare.
• A few partners conducted some assessments on limb reconstruction and orthopaedic needs, IPC and emergency response capacity at PHC level.