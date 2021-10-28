occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-July-2021 to 30-September-2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The third quarter continued to witness a decline in COVID-19 cases across oPt.

Risk communication and community engagement activities on COVID-19 were intensified to increase vaccination uptake.

The trauma and emergency partners focused their attention on preparedness both in Gaza and West Bank. Although the situation has been relatively calm in Gaza, in the West Bank sporadic clashes persist in various locations increasing need for trauma and emergency support.

Partners continued with essential health services such as primary health care including those provided via mobile clinics, sexual and reproductive health, mother and child health.

Health access challenges related to permit issuance persisted and attacks on healthcare were recorded in the West Bank.