occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-January-2021 to 31-March-2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • During the first quarter of 2021, there were close to 140,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the pandemic continued to put pressure on the fragile healthcare system.

  • Based on the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan, COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out first prioritising frontline health workers.

  • Ensuring continued access to essential services such as primary healthcare, sexual and reproductive health, surgical care, nutrition as well as mental health and psychosocial support, remained a priority for partners who managed to reach about 800,000 beneficiaries.

  • Patients and companions requiring permits to access health services outside Gaza and West Bank received support, benefitting 43,103 of them.

  • Partners managed to train close to 900 health workers across oPt on various health topics.

