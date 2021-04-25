occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-January-2021 to 31-March-2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the first quarter of 2021, there were close to 140,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the pandemic continued to put pressure on the fragile healthcare system.

Based on the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan, COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out first prioritising frontline health workers.

Ensuring continued access to essential services such as primary healthcare, sexual and reproductive health, surgical care, nutrition as well as mental health and psychosocial support, remained a priority for partners who managed to reach about 800,000 beneficiaries.

Patients and companions requiring permits to access health services outside Gaza and West Bank received support, benefitting 43,103 of them.