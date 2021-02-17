occupied Palestinian territory: Health Cluster Bulletin (1-October-2020 to 30-December-2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The last quarter of 2020 was, as previous quarters in the year, dominated by the response to the COVID-19 outbreak which has seen over 190,000 confirmed cases.

• Preparation for COVID-19 vaccine rollout reached an advanced stage with the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health (with support from partners) conducting assessments and developing a National Deployment and Vaccination Plan.

• Partners continued efforts to ensure continued access to essential services such as primary healthcare, sexual and reproductive health, surgical care, nutrition as well as mental health and psychosocial support, reaching about 333,000 beneficiaries.

• Support was provided to patients and companions requiring permits to access services outside Gaza and West Bank benefitting close to 4,500 people.

• Attacks on healthcare especially in the West bank remains of major concern.

• Partners contributed to building the capacity of healthcare workers across oPt through provision of trainings; reaching about 2,000 healthcare workers.