occupied Palestinian territory - Gaza, Health Cluster Bulletin November - December 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

From 01 November to 31 December 2019, one Palestinian was killed and 629 were injured as a result of Great March of Return (GMR) demonstrations in the Gaza Strip.

34 Palestinians were killed (including 8 children and 3 women) and 111 were injured, (including 46 children and 20 women) in the Gaza Strip from the 12 to the 14 of November 2019, during a period of escalated violence, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Since the start of the GMR mass demonstrations in March 2018, 33 141 injured people and 322 deaths were verified by WHO. Of those injured, 7951 people suffered from gunshot wounds, and 88% of those presented limb wounds2 , putting severe strain on an already overstretched health system.

In December, 46% out of the essential medications were reported at less than one-month supply at the MoH Central Drug Store in Gaza, 2% less than in November; with 43% completely depleted.