occupied Palestinian territory COVID-19 Response Plan (24 April 2020)

SUMMARY

The updated COVID-19 Response Plan for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) presents the joint strategy of the humanitarian community to respond to the public health needs and immediate humanitarian consequences of the pandemic over the remaining two months of the original Plan. It consolidates various COVID-19 appeals by UN agencies and NGOs. The latter have contributed in shaping the plan and conveying local actors’ perspectives, and will be able to access funding mobilized through the plan and be directly involved in it implementation. The Plan complements other interventions developed by the Palestinian Red Crescent Movement (PRCS).

This main goal of this revised Plan remains supporting the efforts led by the Government of Palestine (GoP) to contain the pandemic and mitigate it impact. It continues to be guided by the Health Cluster’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, published on 14 March 2020.

However, this updated version provides an important bridge between the public health response contained in the Health Cluster Plan and the broader socio-economic recovery plan of the GoP, with support from the World Bank and others. The primary focus remains prevention, preparedness and treatment of COVID-19, with emphasis remaining on supporting the most vulnerable people. Interventions will continue to be adapted as the situation evolves and our understanding of the virus and how it spreads is further deepened.

Overall, the Plan aims to support the scaling up of testing capacity to 20,000 COVID-19 tests and expand hospital-bed capacity by 200 additional beds. Respiratory support and intensive care treatment capacity will also be scaled-up to support 100 additional beds. Additionally, the plan aims to target at least 1 million Palestinians with public health messages on preventive measures on how to effectively protect oneself from COVID-19 infection, and at least 5,000 health workers will be supported with infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, including with personal protective equipment (PPE). Further to the core health needs, the plan also includes other sectoral responses directly related to the COVID-19 response, which can be implemented within the next two-month period.

The total requirement of US$ 42 million is a revision of funding requirements as articulated in the initial Health Cluster’s Inter-Agency COVID-19 Response Plan 2020 plan shared on 14 March 2020 and the updated InterAgency multi-sectoral COVID-19 Response Plan issued on 27 March 2020. These new figures are valid as of 23 April 2020. Details of the activities can be found in Annex I.