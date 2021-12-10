Occupied Palestinian Territory: Complex Emergency MDRPS012 DREF Operation Update n° 3 (9 December 2021)

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

15 May to 31 May 2021:

The following changes have been made to the DREF Budget to reflect the changing situation and needs in Gaza.

Insurance Costs –to cover 5,000 volunteers.

Procurement of hygiene kits, mattresses, and blankets.

01 June to 15 July 2021:

The following activities were revised and added to the DREF:

Provision of 20 oxygen cylinders as part of maintaining the oxygen supply network at Al-Quds hospital’s triage point.

Maintenance for three medical elevators in Al-Quds hospital.

No-cost extension for the response until 30 November 2021.

16 July to 31 October 2021:

The following activities were revised and added to the DREF:

Provision of 20 oxygen cylinders as part of maintaining the oxygen supply network at Al-Quds hospital’s triage point.

The oxygen cylinders were received and delivered to Al-Quds hospital by 28 October 2021.

Maintenance for three medical elevators in Al-Quds hospital.

One of the medical elevators was maintained by 22 November 2021, and the other two elevators are scheduled to be maintained and installed by 25 December 2021.

A request for a no-cost extension of the response until 31 March 2022, was submitted to ensure the completion of the medicine procurement and the installation of the two remaining elevators.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Tensions in East Jerusalem escalated at the start of Ramadan on 13 April after Israeli authorities installed metal barriers outside the Damascus Gate in the Old City, blocking access to a public area for Palestinians. Although obstacles were removed on 25 April, tensions were further heightened by the decision to evict four extended Palestinian families from their homes in Al Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. The threat of eviction triggered confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli settlers with Israeli forces. Confrontations that were initially centred on Sheikh Jarrah and the Old City spread to other parts of the city and subsequently to mixed communities across Israel. Confrontations worsened and on 11 May a “day of rage” with protests across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as some in Palestinian communities in Israel was held. Protests and confrontations then continued both in the West Bank and Israel. On 10 May several rockets were fired from Gaza, some coming close to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and Israeli forces launched airstrikes resulting in significant injuries and casualties in the densely populated Gaza Strip. Aerial bombardments and rocket fire continued for 11 days until a ceasefire came into effect.