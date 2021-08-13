Occupied Palestinian Territory: Complex Emergency MDRPS012 DREF Operation Update n° 2 (13 August 2021)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Tensions in East Jerusalem escalated at the start of Ramadan on 13 April after Israeli authorities installed metal barriers outside the Damascus Gate in the Old City, blocking access to a public area for Palestinians. Although obstacles were removed on 25 April, tensions were further heightened by the decision to evict four extended Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. The threat of eviction triggered confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli settlers with Israeli forces. Confrontations that were initially centred on Sheikh Jarrah and the Old City spread to other parts of the city and subsequently to mixed communities across Israel. Confrontations worsened and on 11 May a “day of rage” with protests across West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as some in Palestinian communities in Israel was held. Protests and confrontations then continued both in the West Bank and Israel.

On 10 May several rockets were fired from Gaza, some coming close to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and Israeli forces resulting in retaliatory airstrikes from the Israeli Authorities resulting in significant injuries and casualties in the densely populated Gaza Strip. Aerial bombardments and rocket fire continued for 11 days and were continuing at the time the DREF was initially approved.