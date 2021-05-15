Occupied Palestinian Territory: Complex Emergency - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)

A. Situation analysis

The major drivers of humanitarian vulnerability in Palestine are the protracted occupation (now in place for more than 50 years), and the continuing conflict, punctuated by frequent outbreaks of violence. In the West Bank, settler violence continues as does demolition of Palestinian property, despite the pandemic, and those living in Area C are particularly vulnerable to settler attacks, destruction of their homes and assets, and displacement. The blockade of the Gaza Strip has had a significant impact on peoples’ freedom of movement, access to health care, water and sanitation, and other basic needs.

Tensions in East Jerusalem have been escalating in recent weeks (since the start of Ramadan on 13 April), after the Israeli authorities installed metal barriers outside the Damascus Gate, blocking access to a public area for Palestinians. Although a relative calm was restored with the removal of the obstacles on 25 April, tensions were further heightened by the Israeli authorities’ imminent eviction of four extended Palestinian former refugee families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. Since 28 April, Palestinians have been holding daily protests in Sheikh Jarrah area in solidarity.

with the families at risk of eviction, triggering confrontations with Israeli settlers and Israeli forces.

Confrontations that were initially centred on Sheikh Jarrah and the Old City have spread to other parts of the city and in recent days to mixed communities in Israel.

Confrontations have worsened substantially since 7 May, and on 11 May there was a “day of rage” with protests across West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as some in Palestinian communities in Israel.

Protests and confrontations have continued since this time. The total number of cases dealt with by PRCS in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem up to 16:00 on 14 May, reached 2,426 cases. At the same time, there are concerns that there might be a spike in COVID cases following the Eid holiday.

On 10 May a number of rockets were released from Gaza, some coming close to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and Israeli forces responded with their rockets. These led to significant injuries and casualties given the densely populated nature of the Gaza Strip. The exchange of rockets and the bombardments of Gaza by Israeli air, sea, and land forces continues to this time.

According to the health authorities in Gaza, up to noon on 14 May, 119 Palestinians have been killed, including 31 children and 19 women, and a further 869 people have been wounded since the start of the escalation on 10 May. The total number of cases dealt with by PRCS in Gaza since 10 May 2021, reached a total number of 572 injuries and 55 fatalities.

Gaza authorities reported on 14 May that residential (14 towers) and commercial buildings, schools (29) and infrastructure, electricity network, water centres, and agricultural sites have sustained extensive damage.

With over 500 housing units destroyed and around 2,100 with minor damage, there is a rapid increase in the number of displaced, estimated by the UN at over 10,000 people.

Of immediate concern is the shutdown of Gaza’s sole power plant by the end of this week due to a shortage of fuel, with detrimental implications for the provision of essential services, such as health and WASH. The main electricity feeder line in Jabalia has been severely disrupted, increasing the number of lines that are currently out of service to four out of 12. Another critical challenge being that the North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant is not operational for the fourth successive day, affecting access to water of 230,000 people.

The current escalation risks exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, especially in Gaza, where the struggling health sector is further burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are fears that the displacement of a large number of people who may need to live in crowded evacuation centres could lead to a spike in COVID cases.