28 Jan 2020

Note to correspondents - In response to questions on the Middle East

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 28 Jan 2020

In response to questions, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General has the following to say:

The Secretary-General has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the Middle East. The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States - Israel and Palestine - living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.

28 January 2020

Stephane Dujarric
Spokesman for the Secretary-General

