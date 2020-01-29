NGOs warn U.S. Middle East Plan risks exacerbating instability and rights violations

As humanitarian, development, and religious organisations serving Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, we fear the US Middle East Plan may spark an escalation in violence and entrench violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. We urge the international community to pursue a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with human rights and international law that guarantees safety for all of the region’s people.

The situation facing Palestinians is already critical. Nearly half of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza need humanitarian assistance. More than two thirds of Gaza’s population is food insecure and 90 percent lack access to clean water through the public water network. The health system in Gaza is on the verge of collapse and unemployment levels are unsustainable yet continue to increase – especially among women and youth. Any path forward must address this urgent and stark reality.

Any move to annex territory, transfer property, restrict movement, or limit access to goods and services following the plan’s disclosure would be in violation of international law. We condemn any acts of violence emboldened by, or in reaction to, the plan or any party’s response to it.

We call on the United States to support Israelis and Palestinians by opposing violence, ensuring respect for international law, defending human rights, and continuing to support lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Signed,

Catholic Relief Services

CARE USA

Global Communities

Islamic Relief – USA

Lutheran World Federation

Norwegian Refugee Council

Mennonite Central Committee US Washington Office

Mercy Corps

Oxfam America