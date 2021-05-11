MSF treats hundreds of Palestinians injured by Israeli police in Jerusalem

On May 10, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) began supporting the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Jerusalem to assess and stabilize hundreds of Palestinians injured by Israeli police.

“We spent a whole day treating Palestinians, including children, with rubber bullet, stun grenade, and blunt trauma injuries. People had also been sprayed with a chemical fluid known as skunk water and had inhaled tear gas. Many patients have received head, chest, or eye injuries from rubber bullets. We have seen many children injured including a 12-year-old with a femur injury and a 14-year-old with an eye injury,” said Dr. Natalie Thurtle, MSF’s Medical Coordinator in the Palestinian Territories.

Patients received at the PRCS trauma stabilization point told MSF that many people injured in the Old City had not sought medical help for fear of arrest or detention. At least 612 Palestinians, including children, were injured Monday, according to the PRCS, with 411 patients taken to hospital.

MSF is also ready to support health authorities in the Gaza Strip, following the recent escalation of the conflict there.