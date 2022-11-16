Movement in and out of Gaza: update covering October 2022

Highlights
On 04,10, and 17 October, the Israeli authorities closed their border crossings with Gaza during the Jewish holidays.
More goods imported through Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossing/Salah Al Dien gate.
There has been a slight decrease in the number of exits of people through Erez and Rafah crossing compare with September.
Movement of people to Israel and the West Bank
In October, Israeli authorities allowed nearly 41,370 exits of people from Gaza (in most cases, travellers exited multiple times). This is 5 per cent lower than the number of exits in September and about six times higher than the monthly average in 2021. This is only about 8 per cent of the monthly average of exits in 2000, before Israel’s imposition of the category-based access restrictions.
About 89 per cent of the exits were by Palestinians allowed out under the ‘traders’ or ‘economic needs’ permit category, most of whom are employed as day labourers in Israel. The number of Palestinians with permits under this category currently stands at 17,134.
Some 6 per cent of the exits were by patients referred for medical treatment in the West Bank or Israel and their companions. A total of 1,739 exit-permit applications were submitted for medical appointments scheduled for October, of which 31 per cent were not approved on time.
Disclaimer
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.