Movement in and out of Gaza: update covering October 2022

Highlights

There has been a slight decrease in the number of exits of people through Erez and Rafah crossing compare with September.

Movement of people to Israel and the West Bank

In October, Israeli authorities allowed nearly 41,370 exits of people from Gaza (in most cases, travellers exited multiple times). This is 5 per cent lower than the number of exits in September and about six times higher than the monthly average in 2021. This is only about 8 per cent of the monthly average of exits in 2000, before Israel’s imposition of the category-based access restrictions.

About 89 per cent of the exits were by Palestinians allowed out under the ‘traders’ or ‘economic needs’ permit category, most of whom are employed as day labourers in Israel. The number of Palestinians with permits under this category currently stands at 17,134.