Movement in and out of Gaza: update covering June 2022

Highlights

Movement of people to Israel and the West Bank

In June, the Israeli authorities allowed nearly 35,110 exits from Gaza** (in most cases, travellers exited multiple times). This is the highest recorded figure since 2005, and is 40 per cent above the level of exits in May, and almost four times higher than the monthly average in 2021. However, it is only about seven per cent of the monthly average of exits in 2000, before the imposition of the category-based access restrictions.

About 85 per cent of the exits were by Palestinians allowed out under the ‘traders’ or ‘economic needs’ permit category, most of whom are employed as day labourers in Israel. The crossing of authorized traders into Israel was halted by the Israeli authorities in March 2020, in the context of COVID-19, and gradually resumed in the last quarter of 2021 .