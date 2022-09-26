Movement in and out of Gaza: update covering August 2022

Highlights
- On 2-7 August 2022, the Israeli authorities closed their border with Gaza, citing security concerns, blocking any movement of people or goods; an escalation of hostilities took place on 5-7 August.
- The closure forced the Gaza Power Plant, which depends on fuel imports, to shut down for two days.
- Overall, August 2022 recorded fewer exits of people and goods into or through Israel compared with July. Fewer goods exited to Egypt too.
- However, more Palestinians exited to Egypt compared with any single month since July 2013 and more goods entered Gaza through either Egypt or Israel compared with July.
Movement of people to Israel and the West Bank
- On 2-7 August, the Israeli authorities closed their border with Gaza, citing security reasons, ahead of and during the 5-7 August escalation of hostilities.
- Overall, during August, the Israeli authorities allowed nearly 35,160 exits of people from Gaza (in most cases, travellers exited multiple times). This is 14 per cent lower than the number of exits in July, but more than four times higher than the monthly average in 2021. This is only about 7 per cent of the monthly average of exits in 2000, before the imposition of the category-based access restrictions.
- About 86 per cent of the exits were by Palestinians allowed out under the ‘traders’ or ‘economic needs’ permit category, most of whom are employed as day labourers in Israel.
- Some 7 per cent of the exits were patients referred for medical treatment in the West Bank or Israel, and their companions. A total of 2,067 exit-permit applications were submitted for medical appointments scheduled for August, of which 42 per cent were not approved on time.
