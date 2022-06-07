Movement in and out of Gaza: update covering April 2022

Highlights

In April 2022, the movement of people from Gaza to the West Bank, Israel and Egypt decreased compared with March.

Fewer goods entered via Israel and Egypt and fewer goods exited, compared with previous months.

Movement of people to Israel and the West Bank

In April, the Israeli authorities allowed nearly 28,600 exits from Gaza (in most cases, travellers exited multiple times). This was 10 per cent below the level of exits in March, but almost four times more than the monthly average in 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions largely applied. However, it represents only about 6 per cent of the volume of exits in the first half of 2000, before the imposition of the category-based restrictions.

About 87 per cent of the exits were by Palestinians allowed out under the ‘traders’ or ‘economic needs’ permit category, most of whom are in fact employed as day labourers in Israel. The crossing of traders into Israel was halted by the Israeli authorities in March 2020, in the context of COVID-19, and gradually resumed in the last quarter of 2021.

Some 6 per cent of the exits were by patients referred for medical treatment in the West Bank or Israel, and their companions. A total of 1,438 exit-permit applications were submitted for medical appointments scheduled for March, of which only 57 per cent were approved on time.