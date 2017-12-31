31 Dec 2017

Monthly Report: Health Access for Referral Patients from the Gaza Strip, October 2017

from World Health Organization
Published on 31 Oct 2017 View Original
Download PDF (556.33 KB)

Summary: October 2017

  • More than 45% of patients unsuccessful in obtaining security permits from Israeli authorities: Of 2,017 patient applications for a permit to exit Gaza through Erez checkpoint for hospital appointments in October 2017, 55% were approved; 2% were denied including three children and two elderly patients; and 43% were pending and lost their hospital appointments including 164 children and 82 elderly.

  • More than half of patient companions unsuccessful in obtaining permits to travel out of Gaza: Of 2,306 permit applications for patient companions to Israeli authorities in October 2017, 43% were approved, 3% were denied and 54% were delayed, with their application still pending by the time of the patient’s hospital appointment date.

  • Security interrogation of patients: 29 patients (16 males; 13 females) were requested for interrogation by the General Security Services at Erez during October. Two were approved permits to travel for health care.

  • Significant increase in the number of referral documents for Gaza patients seeking financial coverage for health referrals: 1,661 requests for financial coverage for Gaza patients were approved by the Services Purchasing Unit of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in October but there remain a backlog of more than 1,400 requests for patient referrals.

  • No access to Egypt: Rafah terminal was closed in both directions. No medical aid and no medical delegates entered Gaza.

  • Patient arrested and detained while crossing Erez to access health care

