Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, April 2019

Part 1 Referrals

March Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In April, the Palestinian Ministry of Health approved 2,489 referrals for Gaza patients and 5,577 referrals for West Bank patients to non-Ministry of Health facilities. There were only 4 referrals for Gaza patients and 71 referrals for West Bank patients to Israeli hospitals, reflecting the Palestinian MoH’s decision in March to stop referrals to Israeli hospitals, apart from exceptional cases. For comparison, in 2017 there was an average of 346 referrals for Gaza patients and 1,010 referrals for West Bank patients to Israeli hospitals each month. In April, 72% of Gaza referrals required Israeli-issued permits to reach hospitals in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, while 7% required access through Rafah terminal to access healthcare in Egypt. In the West Bank, 38% of referrals were to facilities in East Jerusalem or Israel, the majority of which require Israeli-issued permits to access care. Chart 1 shows the number of referral documents issued to patients in Gaza from January 2018 to April 2019.