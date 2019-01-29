Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, December 2018

Highlights

Gaza referrals: In December, the Palestinian Ministry of Health approved 2,704 referrals for Gaza patients to non-Ministry of Health facilities. The average monthly number of referrals for Gaza patients in 2018 has been significantly higher than the monthly average for 2017, with 2,579 referrals per month in 2018 compared to 1,709 per month in 2017.

Gaza access: Of 2,335 applications to cross Erez for health care in December, 27% were for children under age of 18 and 17% were for patients aged 60 years or older. 44% of applications were for female patients and 90% of applications were for medical care funded by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. 155 patient applications (114 male; 41 female), or 7% of the total, were denied permission to cross Erez for health care in December. Those denied included 5 children under the age of 18 years and 14 patients aged 60 years or older.

The West Bank: In December, there were 12,721 applications by West Bank patients and patient companions to Israeli authorities to access health care in East Jerusalem and Israel. Of the 12,721 applications, 9,485 (75%) were approved, showing a 7% drop from the average of the year, 1818 (14%) were unsuccessful and 1418 (11%) were pending any reply at the time of monthly reporting.

In focus: Attia Darwish, a 31-year-old photojournalist, was hit by a tear gas canister under his left eye when he was covering the demonstrations near the Gaza fence for a local newspaper. He has still not received his permit to leave Gaza to Jerusalem. His case is not an exception. Of 435 permit applications to Israeli authorities by those injured during the Great March of Return demonstrations, only 19% have been approved. Those unable to access the health care they need face a higher risk of complications and poorer health outcomes.

Part 1. Referrals

December Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In December, 1,921 (71%) required access through Erez crossing to reach hospitals in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, while 185 (7%) required access through Rafah terminal to access health care in Egypt.