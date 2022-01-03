oPt

Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, October 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

8,752 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH 2,032 Gaza
6,596 West Bank

61% of Gaza patient permit applications approved

38% of Gaza companion permit applications approved

88% of West Bank patient permit applications approved

82% of West Bank companion permit applications approved

8 Gaza patients called for security interrogation

Part 1 Referrals

October referrals by the Ministry of Health

In October, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 8,752 referrals to health care services delivered by non-MoH providers, which was similar to September and 13% higher than the monthly average (7,768) for the first half of 2021. Referrals from the West Bank comprised 75% (6,596) of the total, including 1,023 referrals for patients from East Jerusalem, while the West Bank population comprises approximately 60% of the total population in the oPt. Referrals for the Gaza Strip accounted for 23% (2,032) of the total, with 0.1% (5) referrals for Palestinians present in Jordan during the month.

The origin of 119 (1%) of referrals was not reported.

Palestinian MoH referrals to hospitals in the West Bank, outside East Jerusalem, comprised 50% of referrals in October; to East Jerusalem hospitals 36%; within the Gaza Strip 4% (reduced from 8% in 2020); to Egypt 5%; to Israeli hospitals 4%; to Jordan 0.5% (44 referrals) and 0.03% (3) to Turkey.

The top needed specialties for referrals were oncology (25%); cardiac catheterization (8%); cardiology (7%); urology & nephrology (6%); ophthalmology (5%); haematology (4%); medical imaging (4%); with 3% each for paediatrics, endoscopy, radiotherapy. The remaining 29% were for 25 other medical specialties.

Referrals for patients under 18 years of age comprised 21% (1,864) of the total, while 29% (2,506) were for those aged 60 years or older. Referrals for female patients comprised 46% of the total.

Related Content