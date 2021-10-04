oPt
Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, August 2021
Attachments
10,065 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH West Bank permit data pending
2,508 Gaza 7,430 West Bank
64% of Gaza patient permit applications approved
40% of Gaza companion permit applications approved
West Bank permit data pending Gaza patients called for security interrogation
Part 1 Referrals
August referrals by the Ministry of Health
In August, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 10,065 referrals to health care services delivered by non-MoH providers, 30% higher than the monthly average (7,768) of the first half of 2021.
Referrals from the West Bank comprised 74% (7,430) of the total, including 1,132 referrals for patients from East Jerusalem, while the West Bank population comprises approximately 60% of the total population in the oPt. Referrals for the Gaza Strip (comprising around 40% of the oPt population) accounted for 25% (2,508) of the total in August. The origin of 127 (1%) of referrals was not reported.
Palestinian MoH referrals to hospitals in the West Bank, outside East Jerusalem, comprised just under half (48%) of all referrals in August; to East Jerusalem hospitals just under two-fifths (37%); within the Gaza Strip 6% (a decrease from 8% in 2020); to Israeli hospitals 5%; to Egypt 4%; and to Jordan 0.4% (36 referrals).
The top needed specialties for referrals were oncology (27%); cardiac catheterization (8%); urology & nephrology (6%); cardiology (6%); ophthalmology (5%); haematology (4%); medical imaging (4%); and (3%) each for orthopaedics, endoscopy, and radiotherapy. The remaining 31% were for 25 other medical specialties.
Referrals for patients under 18 years of age comprised 21% (2,073) of the total, while 29% (2,906) were for those aged 60 years or older. Referrals for female patients comprised 46% of the total.