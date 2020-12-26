Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, October 2020

6,518 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH

Part 1 Referrals

October Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In October, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 6,518 referrals to health care services delivered by non-MoH providers. West Bank referrals comprised 81% (5,268) of all MoH referrals (the West Bank population comprises approximately 60% of the population in the oPt), including 746 for patients from Jerusalem. Gaza referrals accounting for 18% (1,165), despite the Gaza population comprising approximately 40% of the oPt and despite a temporary coordination mechanism making it possible to apply for permits to access health care outside the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the origin of 85 referrals was not reported.

After an almost 40% reduction in West Bank referrals from March to April 2020, by June 2020 West Bank referrals had recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level. In October, there were 5,268 referrals compared to a monthly average of 5,133 referrals for the first quarter of 2020. By contrast, in the Gaza Strip the substantial 58% reduction in the monthly number of referrals from March to April 2020 has still not recovered. In October, there was a slight increase to 1,165 referrals from 783 in September.

The proportion of all Palestinian MoH referrals destined for hospitals in the West Bank, outside East Jerusalem, increased from 40% in the first quarter of 2020 – prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the oPt – to 50% in October. Referrals within the Gaza Strip decreased from 7% to 3%. Referrals to East Jerusalem hospitals have decreased from 41% to 39%; to Israeli hospitals from 5% to 4%; and to Egypt from 6% to 4%. Referrals to Jordan comprised 0.2% of the total in October.

The top needed specialties for referrals were oncology (27%); cardiac catheterization (8%); cardiology (6%); ophthalmology (6%); urology (5%); medical imaging (5%); and radiotherapy (4%). Referrals for patients under 18 years of age comprised 21% (1,372) of the total, while 28% (1,811) were for those aged 60 years or older. Referrals for female patients comprised 46% of the total.