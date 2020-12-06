Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, September 2020

6,489 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH 783 Gaza 5,625 West Bank

158 Gaza patients exited through Beit Hanoun/Erez for healthcare 127 Gaza patient companions exited through Beit Hanoun/Erez

No comprehensive data available for West Bank patient and companion permit applications following suspension to functioning of Civil Affairs Office; 985 permits approved for patients to access Augusta Victoria Hospital.

3 Gaza patients called for security interrogation

Part 1 Referrals

September Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In September, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 6,489 referrals to non-MoH facilities. A greater proportion of referrals were for patients from the West Bank despite the easing of obstacles to the coordination of permits with the implementation of a temporary coordination mechanism through WHO from 6 September. West Bank referrals comprised 87% (5,625) of all MoH referrals (the West Bank population comprises approximately 60% of the population in the oPt), including 1,082 for patients from Jerusalem, with Gaza referrals accounting for 12% (783). Meanwhile, one referral was for a Palestinian patient in Jordan and the origin of 80 referrals was not reported.

After an almost 40% reduction in West Bank referrals from March to April 2020, by June 2020 West Bank referrals had recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level. In September, there were 5,625 referrals compared to a monthly average of 5,133 referrals for the first quarter of 2020. By contrast, in the Gaza Strip the substantial 58% reduction in the monthly number of referrals from March to April 2020 reduced further to 783 referrals in September. The number of referrals from the Gaza Strip in September (783) represents a 69% reduction in referrals compared to the monthly average for the first quarter of 2020 (2,492).

The proportion of all Palestinian MoH referrals destined for hospitals in the West Bank, outside East Jerusalem, increased from 40% in the first quarter of 2020 – prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the oPt – to 49% in September. Referrals within the Gaza Strip decreased from 7% to 5%. Referrals to East Jerusalem hospitals have increased from 41% to 42%; to Israeli hospitals from 5% to 4%; and to Egypt from 6% to 1%. Referrals to Jordan comprised 0.3% of the total in September.

The top needed specialties for referrals were oncology (25%); ophthalmology (7%); cardiac catheterization (6%); cardiology (6%); urology (5%); medical imaging (5%); and radiotherapy (4%).

Referrals for patients under 18 years of age comprised 21% (1,341) of the total, while 28% (1,831) were for those aged 60 years or older. Referrals for female patients comprised 47% of the total.