oPt

Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

4,610 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH
901 Gaza
3,663 West Bank

66% of Gaza patient permit applications approved
48% of Gaza companion permit applications approved

No data available for West Bank patient and companion permit applications following suspension to functioning of Civil Affairs Office

0 Gaza patients called for security interview

IN FOCUS Patients in the Gaza Strip unable to obtain Israeli-issued permits to access the healthcare

Part 1 Referrals

May Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In May, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 4,610 referrals to non-MoH facilities. This represented continuation of the significantly reduced number of referrals (a 40% reduction compared to an average 7,665 referrals per month in the first quarter of 2020), in the context of restricted referrals during the COVID-19 outbreak in oPt. The reduction, however, has disproportionately affected Gaza during May, which saw an 11% decline in referrals issued from 1,011 in April, while the West Bank number of referrals increased by 19% from 3,069 in April. These changes occurred during a period of general easing of movement restrictions for COVID-19, but in the context of the Palestinian Authority’s announcement on 19 May to absolve agreements with Israel and the United States, as well as end referrals to Israeli hospitals. 79% (3,663) of referrals were for West Bank patients, including 385 referrals for patients from East Jerusalem, with 20% (901) for Gaza patients and 1 for a patient in Jordan. The origin of 45 (1%) referrals was not reported.

The proportion of referrals destined for hospitals within the West Bank, outside East Jerusalem, increased from 40% on average for the first quarter to 57% in May. Similarly, referrals within Gaza increased from 7% to 11%. Meanwhile, referrals to East Jerusalem hospitals decreased from 41% to 28%; to Israeli hospitals from 5% to 3% and to Egypt from 6% to 0.3%. 0.1% were to Jordan. 14% (662) of referrals were for patients under 18-year-old and 34% (1,569) were for those aged 60 years or older. 47% of referrals were for female patients.

Related Content