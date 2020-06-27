Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, May 2020

4,610 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH

901 Gaza

3,663 West Bank

66% of Gaza patient permit applications approved

48% of Gaza companion permit applications approved

No data available for West Bank patient and companion permit applications following suspension to functioning of Civil Affairs Office

0 Gaza patients called for security interview

IN FOCUS Patients in the Gaza Strip unable to obtain Israeli-issued permits to access the healthcare

Part 1 Referrals

May Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In May, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 4,610 referrals to non-MoH facilities. This represented continuation of the significantly reduced number of referrals (a 40% reduction compared to an average 7,665 referrals per month in the first quarter of 2020), in the context of restricted referrals during the COVID-19 outbreak in oPt. The reduction, however, has disproportionately affected Gaza during May, which saw an 11% decline in referrals issued from 1,011 in April, while the West Bank number of referrals increased by 19% from 3,069 in April. These changes occurred during a period of general easing of movement restrictions for COVID-19, but in the context of the Palestinian Authority’s announcement on 19 May to absolve agreements with Israel and the United States, as well as end referrals to Israeli hospitals. 79% (3,663) of referrals were for West Bank patients, including 385 referrals for patients from East Jerusalem, with 20% (901) for Gaza patients and 1 for a patient in Jordan. The origin of 45 (1%) referrals was not reported.

The proportion of referrals destined for hospitals within the West Bank, outside East Jerusalem, increased from 40% on average for the first quarter to 57% in May. Similarly, referrals within Gaza increased from 7% to 11%. Meanwhile, referrals to East Jerusalem hospitals decreased from 41% to 28%; to Israeli hospitals from 5% to 3% and to Egypt from 6% to 0.3%. 0.1% were to Jordan. 14% (662) of referrals were for patients under 18-year-old and 34% (1,569) were for those aged 60 years or older. 47% of referrals were for female patients.