Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, April 2020

4,125 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH

1,011 Gaza

3,069 West Bank

71% of Gaza patient permit applications approved

54% of Gaza companion permit applications approved

70% of West Bank patient permit applications approved

68% of companion permit applications approved

0 Gaza patients called for security interview

Part 1 Referrals

April Referrals by the Ministry of Health

In April, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 4,125 referrals to non-MoH facilities, a significant reduction (46%) from an average of 7,665 referrals per month in the first quarter this year. By the end of March, the MoH had restricted referrals to urgent cases only, to limit physical interactions and preserve health resources in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak. For April, 74% (3,069) of referrals were for West Bank patients, including 381 referrals for patients from East Jerusalem, with 25% (1,011) for Gaza patients. The origin of 45 (1%) referrals was not reported.

In the Gaza Strip, there was a significant increase in the proportion of referrals locally within Gaza, from 21% in the first quarter to 55% in April. Similarly in the West Bank, the proportion of referrals locally within the West Bank (excluding East Jerusalem) increased from 52% in the first quarter to 61% in April.

Referrals to East Jerusalem from the Gaza Strip declined from 43% to 32% in the same periods, while Gaza referrals to the West Bank declined from 14% to 7%. West Bank referrals to East Jerusalem also declined, from 40% in the first quarter to 35% in April. Referrals to Egypt dropped from 6% to 1% in the same period, while referrals to Israel remained relatively constant (5% to 4%). 41% of Gaza referrals required Israeli-issued permits compared to 65% in January and February, while in the West Bank 39% of referrals were to facilities in East Jerusalem or Israel, compared to an average of 48% for January and February, the majority of which need Israeli permits. 12% of referrals were for patients under 20-year-old and 33% were for those aged 60 years or older, while 46% of referrals for female patients.

Chart 1 Number of referrals