Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, January 2020

7,909 referrals issued to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH

2,437 Gaza

5,472 West Bank

70% of Gaza patient permit applications approved 51% of Gaza companion permit applications approved

86% of West Bank patient permit applications approved

81% of companion permit applications approved

2 Gaza patients called for security interview

2 denied

Part l Referrals

January Referrals by the Ministry of Health In January, the Palestinian Ministry of Health approved 7,909 referrals. 71% (5,472) of referrals were for West Bank patients, including 1,006 referrals for patients from East Jerusalem, while 29% (2,437) of referrals were for Gaza patients. Female patient referrals comprised 47% of the total. There was a 29% increase in referrals to Israeli hospitals from the West Bank compared to the second half of 2019, from a monthly average of 355 referrals to 457 for January. Meanwhile, there was a 54% reduction in referrals from the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals, from an average of 94 referrals in the second half of 2019 to 61 referrals in January. Referrals from the West Bank and Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals continue to be significantly lower than the average monthly referrals for 2018, which were 1,185 and 389 respectively. Referrals from Gaza to Egypt, requiring access through Rafah, comprised 16% (384) of the total; an increase from the monthly average of 245 in the first half of 2019. Two-thirds (66%) of Gaza referrals required Israeli-issued permits. In the West Bank, 53% of referrals were to facilities in East Jerusalem or Israel, the majority of which require Israeli-issued permits to access health care.

Chart 1 shows the number of referral documents issued to patients by the Palestinian MoH from May 2019 to January 2020.