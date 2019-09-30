Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, August 2019

7,071 referrals issued to Gaza and West Bank patients to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH - 2,384 Gaza - 4,625 West Bank

67% 4 of Gaza patient permit applications to Israeli authorities and 51% of companions permit applications to exit via Erez approved

84% of West Bank patient permit applications and 78% of companions permit applications approved

4 Gaza patient called for security interview 4 delayed

Part 1 Referrals

August Referrals by the Ministry of Health In August, the Palestinian Ministry of Health approved 7,071 referrals. 65% (4,625) of referrals were for West Bank patients, including 709 referrals for patients from Jerusalem, while 34% (2,384) of referrals were for Gaza patients. The origins for 61 referrals (1%) were not reported, while one patient was referred from Jordan. Female patient referrals comprised 45% of the total. There was further reduction in referrals to Israeli hospitals, with 80 referrals to Israeli hospitals from Gaza (21% of the 2018 monthly average of 389), and 317 referrals for West Bank patients (27% of the 2018 monthly average of 1,185).

Over two-thirds (69%) of Gaza referrals required Israeli-issued permits, while 14% required access through Rafah terminal to access healthcare in Egypt. In the West Bank, 47% of referrals were to facilities in East Jerusalem or Israel, the majority of which require Israeli-issued permits to access care.

Chart 1 shows the number of referral documents issued to patients in Gaza from January 2018 to August 2019.