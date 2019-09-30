30 Sep 2019

Monthly Report: Health Access - Barriers for patients in the occupied Palestinian territory, August 2019

from World Health Organization
7,071 referrals issued to Gaza and West Bank patients to access health facilities outside the Palestinian MoH - 2,384 Gaza - 4,625 West Bank

67% 4 of Gaza patient permit applications to Israeli authorities and 51% of companions permit applications to exit via Erez approved

84% of West Bank patient permit applications and 78% of companions permit applications approved

4 Gaza patient called for security interview 4 delayed

Part 1 Referrals

August Referrals by the Ministry of Health In August, the Palestinian Ministry of Health approved 7,071 referrals. 65% (4,625) of referrals were for West Bank patients, including 709 referrals for patients from Jerusalem, while 34% (2,384) of referrals were for Gaza patients. The origins for 61 referrals (1%) were not reported, while one patient was referred from Jordan. Female patient referrals comprised 45% of the total. There was further reduction in referrals to Israeli hospitals, with 80 referrals to Israeli hospitals from Gaza (21% of the 2018 monthly average of 389), and 317 referrals for West Bank patients (27% of the 2018 monthly average of 1,185).
Over two-thirds (69%) of Gaza referrals required Israeli-issued permits, while 14% required access through Rafah terminal to access healthcare in Egypt. In the West Bank, 47% of referrals were to facilities in East Jerusalem or Israel, the majority of which require Israeli-issued permits to access care.
Chart 1 shows the number of referral documents issued to patients in Gaza from January 2018 to August 2019.

