Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives partners with UN World Food Programme, to support beneficiaries in Palestine, refugees in Jordan, Bangladesh

DUBAI, 29th April, 2021 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) today signed an MoU with the United Nations’ World Food Programme to provide direct food support to beneficiaries in Palestine and in refugee camps in Jordan, and Bangladesh .

The MoU officiates the strategic partnership between both entities on the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of MBRGI, and Abdel Mageed Yahia, Director of WFP office in the UAE and Representative to the GCC, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI.

Under the partnership, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will dedicate 20.5 million meals of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which the UN World Food Programme will distribute in the form of food vouchers to vulnerable families and individuals in Palestine, and refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh.

The collaboration between the two parties, each with a proven track record in the field of charity and relief work, is a valuable humanitarian partnership that supports vulnerable refugees and displaced individuals and families, especially amidst the global crises of hunger, poverty, displacement, and the severe repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

The partnership forms a food safety net for a period of one to two months for tens of thousands of vulnerable families, including refugees, whose lives and livelihoods depend upon this much-needed assistance.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi: "Global partnerships between charity and humanitarian organizations expand its geographical coverage and increase the number of beneficiaries, especially among the most impoverished groups, specifically in the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through today."

Al Gergawi stressed that the coordination of operations and the governance of charity and humanitarian work are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who always directs the reach of charity and humanitarian initiatives to the largest possible number of beneficiaries, and raises the standards of field and logistical work in implementing these initiatives in accordance with international best practices.

He added: "The UAE was named the world’s sixth largest donor to the World Food Programme in 2019, with a contribution of US$270 million. This clearly reflects the UAE’s keenness to actively participate in global efforts to end hunger and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Al Gergawi commended the signing of the partnership between MBRGI and the UN World Food Programme to support the 100 Million Meals campaign, and praised the role of the World Food Programme in helping the campaign reach the needy around the world.

"We are honored to take part in the 100 Million Meals campaign, a vivid example of how communities come together in solidarity and exceed expectations when led by an exemplary leader like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," said Abdel Mageed Yahia. "In a time when hunger is threatening the lives of millions around the world, the funding most generously mobilized by MBRGI, will help WFP secure the continuous supply of critical food assistance for highly vulnerable and food insecure families, a most needed support during the Holy Month of Ramadan." he added.

Distribution of food parcels to the target groups of low-income families, orphans, widows, refugees, displaced persons, and camp residents has already begun in several beneficiary countries, such as Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Angola, and Ghana, in coordination with regional and local partners. At the same time, donations continue to come in for the 100 Million Meals campaign, which achieved its target within 10 days of its launch.

More than 690 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million people across the Middle East and North Africa region. Malnutrition contributes to about 45% of deaths in children under-5 years of age and hunger claims a child’s life every 10 seconds. Hunger causes more deaths than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

The United Nations’ World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. It provides food assistance to nearly 100 million beneficiaries annually in more than 80 countries around the world. It also has field, logistical, operational, and administrative expertise to deal with the tasks and processes of immediate distribution of cash vouchers, or food parcels on a large scale.

