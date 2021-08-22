Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs Warns From The Deterioration of The Health Condition of The Detainees Muwafaq Al-Arouq and Nasser Al-Shawish

Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs stated that the Palestinian sick elderly detainee, Muwafaq Al-Arouq (78) years old, suffers from dangerous health conditions including liver and stomach cancer, lung and breathing problems, and vision problems that may lead to blindness if the Israeli occupation continues, deliberately using the medical negligence policy.

It is noteworthy that the detainee, Al-Arouq from the occupied town of Yafa has been detained since 2003 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Official sources also reported that the Israeli occupation prisons administration transferred the Palestinian detainee, Nasser Al-Shawish from Gilboa prison to the hospital urgently in an ambulance. This happened after he suffered a stroke and his health deteriorated, while there were no further news about his health condition.

It is worth mentioning that the detainee, Al-Shawish was arrested on 2/6/2002, and was subjected to a harsh investigation. This happened after the Israeli occupation intelligence accused him of belonging to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and being responsible for carrying out several military operations that led to the death and injury of Israeli soldiers. Thus, the Israeli occupation courts sentenced him to life imprisonment 4 times.

The Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs stated that as all Palestinians, these two detainees have the right of self-determination and self-defense according to the international law and human rights conventions. Also, the Ministry held the Israeli occupation and its prison administration responsible for the lives of the two Palestinian detainees, AlArouq and Al-Shawish, calling for urgent intervention to save their lives.

International Relations Office

Ministry of Detainees’ Affairs