Minister of State for Foreign Affairs: Qatar, Egypt Sign Agreements to Supply Fuel and Basic Building Materials for Gaza

Oslo - Information Office - November 17

The State of Qatar participated today in the ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People (AHLC), which was held in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The State of Qatar was represented in the meeting by HE Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In a speech before the meeting, His Excellency said that the State of Qatar, based on its principles of establishing peace and security at the regional and international levels, is working with various parties of the international community to reach a just solution that achieves peace and security in the State of Palestine. At the same time, it works to provide everything necessary for a decent life for the brotherly Palestinian people and cooperates in this regard on an ongoing basis with the United Nations organizations, the European Union, and various international supporters and donors.

His Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar has been providing many financial grants, humanitarian support projects, and urgent relief interventions to improve the humanitarian, economic, and development situation of the Palestinian people.

His Excellency added that this constituted an important factor in improving living conditions, especially in the Gaza Strip, where the total amount provided reached more than USD 1.5 billion, issued to health, education, housing, industry, agriculture, infrastructure projects, roads, and buildings.

His Excellency announced that the State of Qatar has signed agreements with the Arab Republic of Egypt to supply fuel and basic building materials for the Gaza Strip, stressing that these joint cooperative efforts would contribute to improve living conditions.

His Excellency noted the importance of the current understandings, facilitating the movement of travelers through Rafah Border Crossing, and communication between all parties to calm the situation in the region.